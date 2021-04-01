UNI football game against South Dakota canceled due to COVID

VERMILLION, S.D. (KCRG) - The UNI football game against South Dakota has been canceled due to COVID-19.

The game was scheduled for 6:00 P.M. on Friday at the DakotaDome in Vermillion, South Dakota.

According to a statement from the University, the game was canceled “due to a positive COVID-19 test result and subsequent contact tracing in USD’s Tier 1 personnel, which consists of student-athletes, coaches, managers and staff.”

The game will not be rescheduled.

UNI has one remaining game on the schedule, hosting North Dakota State on Saturday, April 10th, at 4:00 P.M. at the UNI-Dome.

