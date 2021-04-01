Advertisement

Trending Upward

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Temperatures and winds will both be trending upward as we head through the weekend.

Southerly winds will pick up starting Friday, ushering warmer air into the Midwest. Look for gusts to about 30 MPH, warming temperatures into the upper 50s. Temperatures return to the low 70s on Saturday with mid 76s on Sunday and Monday. Dry weather continues over the next few days with mostly sunny skies overhead.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms return early next week.

