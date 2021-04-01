Advertisement

Sunny today, wind finally backs off

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 4:12 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today continues to look sunny and quiet. The lack of wind will make an otherwise chilly day actually feel alright. Plan on highs into the lower and middle 40s. Tomorrow, the rebound starts, though it’ll still be plenty chilly in the morning. This weekend continues to look great with much warmer conditions still on track. Plan on highs around 70 on Saturday with widespread mid-70s for Easter Sunday. Next week, the weather will start getting a bit more active with springtime thunderstorms possible. The chances are overall low at this point, but we should be able to pin down a more refined time period (morning vs afternoon, etc) as we get closer to those days.

