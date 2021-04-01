Advertisement

Sibling K9’s win awards at police canine competition in Iowa

Clayton County K9 handler Matt Moser and K9 Raven won first place in the vehicle search...
Clayton County K9 handler Matt Moser and K9 Raven won first place in the vehicle search portion, while Officer Cass and K9 Tyton with the Independence Police Department took home first place in the room search portion.(Independence Police Department)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MADISON, Iowa (KCRG) - K9′s with the Independence Police Department and the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office are celebrating wins at the annual U.S. Police Canine Association’s Narcotics Detection Trials.

Clayton County K9 handler Matt Moser and K9 Raven won first place in the vehicle search portion, while Officer Cass and K9 Tyton with the Independence Police Department took home first place in the room search portion.

The annual trials took place in Fort Madison from March 28 through 30.

It turns out good genes do run in the family, Independence police said the two K9′s are siblings.

We would like to congratulate Officer Cass and K-9 Tyton on a job well done at their annual USPCA K9 Trial and...

Posted by City of Independence Iowa, Police Department on Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breasia Terrell, 10.
Officials confirm Breasia Terrell remains found in Clinton County
Cedar Rapids police are looking for missing 16-year-old Jayleen High.
Operation Quickfind: Jayleen High
The sign outside of Toyota Financial Services in Cedar Rapids.
Cedar Rapids mayoral candidates react to Toyota moving Cedar Rapids location
Rita Hart (D) and Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R) are candidates for Iowa's 2nd Congressional...
Months after the November election, Rita Hart concedes to Mariannette Miller-Meeks
Human remains were found in Clinton County, Iowa on Monday evening.
Davenport police to hold press conference Wednesday following remains found in DeWitt

Latest News

Community Mourns Staff Deaths in Anamosa
Free community healing event in Anamosa planned for April 7
Contact tracers at Iowa State University are using text messages to inform students when they...
Iowa State contact tracers use texts to notify students about COVID-19 exposure
Lone bar in Mechanicsville set to close
Lone bar in Mechanicsville set to close
High school teammates and a former coach are remembering two Iowa State students killed in a...
Teammates and coach remember two Iowa State students killed in rowing accident