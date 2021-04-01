Sibling K9’s win awards at police canine competition in Iowa

FORT MADISON, Iowa (KCRG) - K9′s with the Independence Police Department and the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office are celebrating wins at the annual U.S. Police Canine Association’s Narcotics Detection Trials.

Clayton County K9 handler Matt Moser and K9 Raven won first place in the vehicle search portion, while Officer Cass and K9 Tyton with the Independence Police Department took home first place in the room search portion.

The annual trials took place in Fort Madison from March 28 through 30.

It turns out good genes do run in the family, Independence police said the two K9′s are siblings.

