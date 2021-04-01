Advertisement

Parents among 3 charged in death of 5-month-old Iowa baby

(Valley news Live)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELDON, Iowa (AP) — The parents of a 5-month-old baby who died in July in northwestern Iowa are among three people now charged in the infant’s death.

The Sioux City Journal reports that 20-year-old Lawrence Ruotolo and 21-year-old Brittanee Baker, both of Sheldon, have been charged with child endangerment causing bodily injury in the July 31 death of their daughter.

Authorities say 49-year-old Stacie Hurlburt of Sheldon has been charged with a misdemeanor count of accessory after the fact.

O’Brien County prosecutors say in court records that the baby was fatally injured while in Ruotolo’s care and that he and the two other women charged made up a story that the child had been injured by a lamp knocked over by cats.

