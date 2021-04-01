Advertisement

Migrants freed without court notice — sometimes no paperwork

A chid stands next to her family's belongings as they wait for transportation at Our Lady of...
A chid stands next to her family's belongings as they wait for transportation at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in McAllen, Texas, on Palm Sunday, March 28, 2021. U.S. authorities are releasing migrant families at the border without notices to appear in immigration court, and sometimes without any paperwork at all. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)(Dario Lopez-Mills | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSION, Texas (AP) — Overwhelmed and underprepared, U.S. authorities are releasing migrant families on the Mexican border without notices to appear in immigration court or sometimes without any paperwork at all.

U.S. immigration authorities say court notices often take hours to prepare and describe the move as a way to save time.

The rapid releases ease pressure on the Border Patrol and its badly overcrowded holding facilities but shift work to Immigration and Customs and Enforcement, which enforces immigration laws within the United States.

Migrants are now being told to report to ICE within 60 days.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breasia Terrell, 10.
Officials confirm Breasia Terrell remains found in Clinton County
Cedar Rapids police are looking for missing 16-year-old Jayleen High.
Operation Quickfind: Jayleen High
The sign outside of Toyota Financial Services in Cedar Rapids.
Cedar Rapids mayoral candidates react to Toyota moving Cedar Rapids location
Rita Hart (D) and Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R) are candidates for Iowa's 2nd Congressional...
Months after the November election, Rita Hart concedes to Mariannette Miller-Meeks
Human remains were found in Clinton County, Iowa on Monday evening.
Davenport police to hold press conference Wednesday following remains found in DeWitt

Latest News

Ingenuity will attempt the first powered, controlled flight on another planet no sooner than...
NASA’s Mars helicopter is about to take flight
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
LIVE: Testifying during Chauvin trial, George Floyd’s girlfriend recalls the first time they met
On the animated TV show “Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum,” Ben is autistic and he helps...
PBS Kids celebrates Autism Awareness Month with new friends
The Texas Department of Public Safety released a photo showing an infant rescued from the Rio...
Authorities: Infant rescued from U.S.-Mexico border after smugglers threw child out of raft
J&J locked arms with Emergent in April 2020, enlisting the lesser-known company to manufacture...
Company producing J&J vaccine had history of violations