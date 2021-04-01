Advertisement

Marion Pool to open on Memorial Day

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Municipal Swimming Pool will open for the season on May 31.

The Marion Parks and Recreation Department said the pool, located at Willowood Park, will be following guidance from the CDC, Iowa Department of Public Health and Linn County Public Health Department.

City officials said additional health and safety protocols will be shared at a later date.

The pool will also be holding Red Cross swimming lessons, but at 50 percent capacity.

Registration for in-person swimming lessons will be held on April 24 from 8 to 10:30 a.m. at Lowe Park. Classes that don’t fill up will be available for registration online on May 1.

For more information, click here.

