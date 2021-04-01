Lone bar in Mechanicsville set to close

MECHANICSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Mechanicsville worry the lone bar in town won’t re-open after owners of Bubba’s Sports Bar and Grill shut the door for good on Saturday.

When people in Mechanicsville think of Bubba’s the food, the drinks, and the people were top of mind.

“It has been a fun place to come,” said Chuck Svoboda of Mechanicsville.

“The friends, the food, and the adult beverages, and not necessarily in that order,” said Bob Cummins of Mechanicsville.

Cummings and Svoboda have been coming to the bar since it opened on April 1st, 1999. The owners were both out of a job at the time.

“We rented for a month from the people that owned the building, and then decided we were going to buy it,” said Owner Doug Weber.

The Weber’s said they never expected to own the restaurant for 22-years, but said it was time to settle down and retire.

“I just want to make sure that everybody knows that we appreciate them coming in for the last 20-years,” said Weber. “It has been a great run, and they will be missed.”

With the Weber’s no longer cooking up their fresco burgers or tacos, those in Mechanicsville worry there would be a deeper impact. Bubba’s was for sale, but it has been the only bar in town for at least the last decade.

“When Bubba’s opened, I owned the place across the street,” said Svoboda. “We had a lot of fun. There used to be 3 or 4 bars open in this town and three grocery stores. Now, it has become a dying town.”

The Weber’s and many in town hope someone would start their own staple restaurant in Mechanicsville, but the friends and family were what Doug said he would miss most.

“You’re not going to see the same people as you used to,” he said. “I’m going to miss a lot of the people.”

