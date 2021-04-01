Advertisement

La Salle Catholic School students perform Stations of the Cross

Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLY CROSS, Iowa (KCRG) - Students at La Salle Catholic School walked around Holy Cross on Wednesday, performing the Stations of the Cross during this Holy Week.

The Stations of the Cross is the 14-step Catholic devotion that details the last day of Jesus’ life on Earth.

LaSalle Catholic School students took turns carrying the cross and stopping alongside roads in town. Eventually, the students made a full circle back to the church. This was part of the school’s Lenten retreat.

