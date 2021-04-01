Advertisement

Judge rejects rule that let pork plants speed up production

FILE - In this May 7, 2020, file photo, workers leave the Tyson Foods pork processing plant in...
FILE - In this May 7, 2020, file photo, workers leave the Tyson Foods pork processing plant in Logansport, Ind. A federal judge has thrown out a rule allowing pork plants to speed up production lines because the U.S. Department of Agriculture didn’t properly consider the risks to workers before the rule was issued in 2019. Union officials praised Wednesday, March 31, 2021 ruling because they say faster line speeds at pork plants increase the risk of injuries for workers. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A federal judge has thrown out a rule allowing pork plants to speed up production lines because the U.S. Department of Agriculture didn’t properly consider the risks to workers before the rule was issued in 2019.

Union officials praised Wednesday’s ruling because they say faster line speeds at pork plants increase the risk of injuries for workers.

The lawsuit was filed by the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union along with local unions in Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri and Oklahoma and the nonprofit consumer advocacy group Public Citizen.

The USDA says the agency is reviewing the ruling, and it remains “deeply committed to worker safety and a safe, reliable food supply.”

