Jordan Bohannon and Lisa Bluder talk about NIL rights

Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - There’s been a lot of talk over the last couple of days on the push from college athletes for the right to make money off their name, image and likeness. Locally, Iowa’s all-time assist and three-pointer record holder, Jordan Bohannon, has been pushing Senate Bill 245 which would allow college athletes in Iowa to make money off their name, image and likeness. Bohannon and a group of other college athletes have rallied behind #NotNCAAProperty hashtag and they have a meeting set for Thursday morning with NCAA President Mark Emmert.

