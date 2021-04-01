Jordan Bohannon and Lisa Bluder talk about NIL rights

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - There’s been a lot of talk over the last couple of days on the push from college athletes for the right to make money off their name, image and likeness. Locally, Iowa’s all-time assist and three-pointer record holder, Jordan Bohannon, has been pushing Senate Bill 245 which would allow college athletes in Iowa to make money off their name, image and likeness. Bohannon and a group of other college athletes have rallied behind #NotNCAAProperty hashtag and they have a meeting set for Thursday morning with NCAA President Mark Emmert.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.