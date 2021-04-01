Advertisement

IRS will automatically send refunds for unemployment tax breaks

Refunds will be sent directly to taxpayers, likely starting in May and continuing into the...
Refunds will be sent directly to taxpayers, likely starting in May and continuing into the summer.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Americans who lost their jobs last year and have already filed their tax returns will have one less headache to deal with.

The Internal Revenue Service will automatically recalculate their returns to account for a new tax break found in the latest stimulus package.

The break is on the first $10,200 of unemployment compensation received in 2020.

The IRS made the announcement Wednesday.

Refunds will be sent directly to taxpayers, likely starting in May and continuing into the summer.

The provision is part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus package that President Joe Biden signed last month, but that was after millions of people had already filed their 2020 returns.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breasia Terrell, 10.
Officials confirm Breasia Terrell remains found in Clinton County
Cedar Rapids police are looking for missing 16-year-old Jayleen High.
Operation Quickfind: Jayleen High
Rita Hart (D) and Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R) are candidates for Iowa's 2nd Congressional...
Months after the November election, Rita Hart concedes to Mariannette Miller-Meeks
The sign outside of Toyota Financial Services in Cedar Rapids.
Cedar Rapids mayoral candidates react to Toyota moving Cedar Rapids location
(file photo)
COVID-19 vaccinations now available at all Hy-Vee pharmacy locations

Latest News

School bus video shows a deer crashing through the windshield.
Caught on Camera: Deer crashes through school bus window, lands on student
Addressing human trafficking in eastern Iowa
Addressing human trafficking in eastern Iowa
This image provided by Olivia Oxley shows a wheelbarrow filled with pennies, March 20, 2021 in...
Coin firm pays it forward after Georgia man paid in pennies
Courteney Batya Ross, George Floyd's girlfriend, talked Thursday about how George Floyd was 'a...
Floyd’s girlfriend recalls their struggles with addiction