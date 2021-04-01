Advertisement

Iowa’s Luka Garza named AP men’s college player of the year

By Associated Press
Apr. 1, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Luka Garza of Iowa is The Associated Press men’s college basketball player of the year.

The 6-foot-11, 265-pound senior received 50 of 63 votes from a national media panel. Ayo Dosunmu of Illinois was second with six votes.

Garza was the runner-up for last year’s award behind Dayton’s Obi Toppin. He ranked second nationally as a senior by averaging 24.1 points while also improving his shooting percentages. He finished his career as Iowa’s all-time leading scorer.

Garza credits much of his success to meditation. He says it helped him handle the pressure that came with high expectations this season.

