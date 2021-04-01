Iowa surpasses 600,000 people fully vaccinated for COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The state on Thursday is reporting a total of 601,202 Iowans are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

The state’s vaccine administration dashboard shows a total of 1,515,826 doses have been administered as of 10:30 a.m.

The Iowa Department of Public Health also reported 14 more COVID-19 related deaths and 809 more cases of the virus on Thursday.

That number of cases is an increase from the 517 reported on Wednesday, but it coincides with an increase in reported tests.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported 3,649 individuals were tested for COVID-19, an increase from the 2,693 reported tests on Wednesday. A total of 1,641,019 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 22.2 percent.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state is reporting a total of 351,650 people in Iowa have tested positive for the virus and a total of 5,743 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

The state reported 191 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 35 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. There are 41 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 15 on ventilators.

