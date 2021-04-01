Advertisement

Iowa surpasses 600,000 people fully vaccinated for COVID-19

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The state on Thursday is reporting a total of 601,202 Iowans are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

The state’s vaccine administration dashboard shows a total of 1,515,826 doses have been administered as of 10:30 a.m.

The Iowa Department of Public Health also reported 14 more COVID-19 related deaths and 809 more cases of the virus on Thursday.

That number of cases is an increase from the 517 reported on Wednesday, but it coincides with an increase in reported tests.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported 3,649 individuals were tested for COVID-19, an increase from the 2,693 reported tests on Wednesday. A total of 1,641,019 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 22.2 percent.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state is reporting a total of 351,650 people in Iowa have tested positive for the virus and a total of 5,743 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

The state reported 191 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 35 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. There are 41 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 15 on ventilators.

Find the latest information on COVID-19 vaccination in Iowa here

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breasia Terrell, 10.
Officials confirm Breasia Terrell remains found in Clinton County
Cedar Rapids police are looking for missing 16-year-old Jayleen High.
Operation Quickfind: Jayleen High
Rita Hart (D) and Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R) are candidates for Iowa's 2nd Congressional...
Months after the November election, Rita Hart concedes to Mariannette Miller-Meeks
The sign outside of Toyota Financial Services in Cedar Rapids.
Cedar Rapids mayoral candidates react to Toyota moving Cedar Rapids location
(file photo)
COVID-19 vaccinations now available at all Hy-Vee pharmacy locations

Latest News

Only 10% of Europe’s population has received one dose and that only 4% have been fully...
WHO: Europe’s vaccination program is “unacceptably slow”
FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
US allows 2 more over-the-counter COVID-19 home tests
J&J locked arms with Emergent in April 2020, enlisting the lesser-known company to manufacture...
Company producing J&J vaccine had history of violations
(Source: Pexels)
Can I still spread the coronavirus after I’m vaccinated?