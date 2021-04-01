Iowa State contact tracers use texts to notify students about COVID-19 exposure

AMES, Iowa (WOI) - Contact tracers at Iowa State University are using text messages to inform students when they are exposed to someone who tested positive.

School health officials first texted people *individually at the start of the pandemic, personally messaging anywhere from twenty to two-hundred people a day.

The texts are now automated, with officials using online spreadsheets to help with contact tracing.

“You think you’ve got it under control, and then you have to change everything,” Maria Pringle, the advanced nurse practitioner at ISU’s Thielen Student Health Center. “It’s worth it. Yeah, it’s tiring, but taking care of these students and our faculty really is a priority.”

Staff says cases have gone down as more people get vaccinated, but still want to remind people to continue wearing masks and social distance.

