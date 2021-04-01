Iowa Hawkeyes set dates for two open practices, announce fall themes

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa Athletics Department has announced the dates for two spring practices that will be open to the public.

The practices will take place in Kinnick Stadium on April 17 and May 1, with both beginning at 9:30 a.m., weather permitting.

Masks will be required.

The Hawkeye’s 2021 season begins on September 4 against Indiana.

Additionally, the university announced the following themes:

Sept. 4, Indiana - First Responders’ Day, presented by the Eastern Iowa Airport

Sept. 18, Kent State - Gold Game

Sept. 25, Colorado State - Family Weekend, presented by Renewable Energy Group

Oct. 9, Penn State - ANF Black & Gold Spirit Game, presented by Iowa Farm Bureau

Oct. 16, Purdue - Homecoming Game, presented by Green State Credit Union

Nov. 13, Minnesota - Military Appreciation Game / Black Out, presented by Wellmark Blue Cross & Blue Shield

Nov. 20, Illinois - Senior Day, presented as the Harvest Game

