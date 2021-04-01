Advertisement

Iowa Hawkeyes set dates for two open practices, announce fall themes

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz questions a call against his team during the first half of an NCAA...
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz questions a call against his team during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa Athletics Department has announced the dates for two spring practices that will be open to the public.

The practices will take place in Kinnick Stadium on April 17 and May 1, with both beginning at 9:30 a.m., weather permitting.

Masks will be required.

The Hawkeye’s 2021 season begins on September 4 against Indiana.

Additionally, the university announced the following themes:

  • Sept. 4, Indiana - First Responders’ Day, presented by the Eastern Iowa Airport
  • Sept. 18, Kent State - Gold Game
  • Sept. 25, Colorado State - Family Weekend, presented by Renewable Energy Group
  • Oct. 9, Penn State - ANF Black & Gold Spirit Game, presented by Iowa Farm Bureau
  • Oct. 16, Purdue - Homecoming Game, presented by Green State Credit Union
  • Nov. 13, Minnesota - Military Appreciation Game / Black Out, presented by Wellmark Blue Cross & Blue Shield
  • Nov. 20, Illinois - Senior Day, presented as the Harvest Game

For more information, click here.

