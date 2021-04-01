Iowa girl raises awareness about child abuse

MURRAY, Iowa (KCCI) - Thursday marks the first day of Child Abuse Prevention Month, and one Iowa girl is looking to spread awareness.

Twelve-year-old Bella Cosner said she is a child abuse survivor. She says she had a big family of support to lean on.

They encouraged her to find confidence by volunteering, and participating in pageants.

When she was just 10 years old, Cosner realized not all kids have that support, and so she created her own nonprofit, Bell’s Cos.

She ultimately wants to create more awareness, so fewer abuse cases go unnoticed in Iowa.

“When I was younger I actually went through abuse, and I know what it’s like to have the family there, and everyone there to lean on and to support you. And I know there’s some kids that don’t have that support, and I wanted to help bring awareness to child abuse so children can have that support,” Cosner said.

