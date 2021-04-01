Horace Mann Elementary students show gratitude to Mercy Iowa City healthcare workers

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - More than one year since Mercy Iowa City saw its first COVID-19 patients in the state, students from Horace Mann Elementary School in Iowa City wanted to make sure those healthcare workers knew they were appreciated.

The students walked to Mercy Iowa City on Wednesday to say “thank you” to staff for their hard work during the pandemic.

Students and faculty brought signs and created their own cheers as a way to show their appreciation.

Staff in the Emergency Room at Mercy came outside to greet the students and were blown away by the surprise.

Staff with Mercy took pictures and said they were truly in awe, and that it meant so much to see and hear support coming from the students.

