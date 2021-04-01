Free community healing event in Anamosa planned for April 7

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Abbe Community Mental Health will hold a community healing event on April 7 for members of the community impacted by the events at the Anamosa State Penitentiary on March 23.

The free event is planned for 6 p.m. on April 7 at the Anamosa Public Library, located at 600 East First Street.

Members of the community can learn about the effects of secondary trauma and how they can begin healing.

Attendees will be able to talk to counselors privately during the event.

Masks and social distancing will be required.

A recorded version of the event will be available on UnityPoint’s website.

For more information, click here.

