Dubuque man convicted of voluntary manslaughter

Police used traffic cameras to determine that Deonte Ellison was the one who shot and killed...
Police used traffic cameras to determine that Deonte Ellison was the one who shot and killed Curtis R. Smothers Jr. in Dubuque.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Court documents show Deonte Ellison, 26, of Dubuque, who was originally charged with First Degree Murder, was instead convicted of Voluntary Manslaughter on Wednesday.

According to a criminal complaint, traffic cameras recorded the shooting and the moments leading up to it.

Police say Vanessa Ellison and a young girl were stopped along Loras Boulevard on the day of the murder. Smothers then pulled up, got out of the car and walked over to hug the girl. That’s when police say Ellison got out of his car and got into a fight with Smothers.

During the fight, cameras show Ellison point a gun at Smothers and fire one shot. Smothers falls back onto the sidewalk and Ellison runs off, tucking the handgun into his sweatpants.

Vanessa Ellison told police Smothers was her “baby’s daddy” and also later called Deonte Ellison her “baby’s daddy”.

Local law enforcement believed that Ellison had fled the state, leading to the involvement of U.S. Marshals in Iowa and Michigan. He was located by federal marshals on July 14, 2020, exiting a residence in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Ellison faces a maximum of 10 years in prison.

