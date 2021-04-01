Advertisement

Davenport man pleads not guilty to charges in mother’s death

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A Davenport charged with killing his mother in February has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other counts in the case.

The Quad-City Times reports 53-year-old Andrew Rupp entered the written not guilty pleas on Tuesday.

Rupp was arrested after police were called to the PR Masonry Apartments in Davenport on Feb. 16 to check on the welfare of a person.

Arriving officers found the body of 77-year-old Dianna Rupp inside one of the units.

Police have not said how she died. Rupp was initially charged with interference of official acts and drug possession.

He was later charged with first-degree murder.

