Company at heart of J&J vaccine woes has series of citations

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - The company at the center of quality problems that led Johnson & Johnson to discard a batch of its coronavirus vaccine has a string of citations from U.S. health officials for quality control problems.

The little-known pharmaceutical company, Emergent BioSolutions, was a key to Johnson & Johnson’s plan to deliver 100 million doses of its vaccine to the U.S. by the end of May.

But records obtained by The Associated Press show it has been cited repeatedly by the Food and Drug Administration for problems ranging from poorly trained employees to cracked vials and mold around one of its facilities.

