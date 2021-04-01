Community resources available to help cope with Breasia Terrell’s death

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police confirmed the human remains found in Dewitt last week are Breasia Terrell’s. News of Breasia’s disappearance and death will be something that will stick with our community forever. After nine months of searching for 10-year-old Breasia, finding her remains can bring a sense of closure to many, but it’s also difficult to process; especially for those who knew her.

Wednesday night, Davenport Schools sent a message to parents, saying the district “is saddened by the tragic loss of Davenport Community Schools student, Breasia Terrell. Breasia was a former Fillmore student.” Additional counseling staff will be available on Thursday to support students and staff.

Family Resources want to make sure anyone who needs support knows they can reach out to them. Grief may look different in every person, whether they knew Breasia or not. “If you have a child that knew Breasia and you’re starting to notice behaviors that are out of the ordinary, they’re more frustrated or their temper is flaring, those are very common reactions for kids that are dealing with grief. Normalize that. It’s normal for you to be feeling this way. Be there to support them,” says Nicole Cisne Durbin, the President & CEO of Family Resources.

Family Resources also says to check in on each other during this time. You should also normalize whatever you may be feeling because there’s not just one way to deal with this kind of loss in our community. Durbin says it’s important to talk with your kids, having different conversations based on their age. She says conversations with three-year-olds for example may go over “being sad, how we miss people” but with a 9-year-old, you’ll listen to whatever feelings they are having and share them: “this is really hard to see, hard to hear about. I’m sorry. This is no one’s fault, things like that. Ways in which you as a parent or an adult in a child’s life ensure their safety.” You don’t need to go over the details of the case, but it’s important to discuss the child’s feelings surrounding it.

“Our entire community will feel this tragic loss. We want our community to know you do not have to deal with this alone,”

If you want help starting these conversations with your kids, Durbin says Family Resources is available for assistance. “If they’re grieving, let them grieve. Give them space. And talk to them about safety,” Durbin goes on to say.

“Not only is this a tragic loss and grief for kids, it may scare them. If you’re a 9-year-old girl and you just saw a 9-year-old girl for 10 months on TV be missing, they might think it’ll happen to them. We have to talk to them as how adults in their lives will keep them safe, process the grief they have, and give them a sense of security,” says Durbin.

Family Resources is available 24/7, with the Survivors of homicide and other crimes department available to help provide individualized or group support to those dealing with this loss.

The phone number to contact is 866-921-3354.

Family Resources helped answer calls when Breasia first went missing and gathered resources for volunteers.

The Aware Foundation also helped organize searches in the summer. Kimberly Whitaker shares, “certainly not the outcome any of us expected. My thoughts and prayers are with Breasia’s loved one’s. I would like to thank the community who helped search, the many vendor’s who donated food and water. QC Safety for donating safety equipment and Davenport Printing and The Printing Store for the thousands of poster’s donated. As a community we came together for Breasia. That proves we are and continue to be QC Strong.”

