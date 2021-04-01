Childcare centers in eastern Iowa start seeing slow return to pre-pandemic enrollment numbers

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Four-year-old Sterrin Schwass spent a lot of time with her parents when the pandemic hit.

“My wife and I, we were working from home March to July, so we had her with us,” her father, Jason Schwass, said. “We kind of said, ‘We are home, she should be with us.’”

Even though it took some time, Schwass said his family was confident sending Sterrin back to preschool at Young-Uns Preschool and Childcare Center.

“We were excited to get her back,” he mentioned. “She was about to start preschool, so we were really happy she was not going to miss that.”

Deb McDonnell, co-director at Young-Uns, said, when the pandemic hit last year, many parents pulled their children out of daycare.

“We did still have children attend, parents still needed to work, but April and May were really low census,” she said.

McDonnell added they only had between 20 and 30 children after the pandemic started, which is well short of the more than 100 kids she had before COVID-19. However, just like the Schwass,’ many other families have decided to send their kids back to the center since then.

“The summer we started adding more and more, so right now we are at capacity,” she commented. “So we are back to kind of a normal state; we have tried to keep it as normal as possible for the children.”

Even though the kids have been participating in normal activities, like taking pictures with the Easter Bunny, safety precautions are still very much in place.

“We still put parameters in place where we are screening them at the door, we will take their temperatures and make sure their hands are sprayed, we are continuing great handwashing throughout the day as we always would,” McDonnell mentioned. “It is difficult for us to social distance two-year-olds, three-year-olds; they do not get that, so we have tried to keep different groups of children apart so we are not crossing groups.”

That return to normalcy is also coming at a slow pace for Romper Stompers Childcare Center.

Its director, Renee Krier, said they have noticed a steady increase in enrollment, but are still far from seeing pre-pandemic numbers. She said many parents who had their kids at Romper Stompers are still working from home, so she is expecting numbers to continue going up as more people head back to work in-person.

