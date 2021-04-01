Advertisement

Can I still spread the coronavirus after I’m vaccinated?

(Source: Pexels)
(Source: Pexels)(WAVE)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Experts are still studying how good COVID-19 vaccines are at preventing people from spreading the virus, but say the risk is low.

The current vaccines are highly effective at preventing people from getting seriously sick with COVID-19. But even if vaccinated people don’t get sick, they might still get infected with the virus without showing any symptoms.

Given the uncertainty, experts say fully vaccinated people should continue to wear masks and social distance in public and when visiting with unvaccinated people at high risk for severe illness if infected.

