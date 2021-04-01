Advertisement

7 Hong Kong democracy leaders convicted over 2019 protests

Pro-democracy lawmaker Martin Lee, left, and Albert Ho arrive at a court in Hong Kong Thursday,...
Pro-democracy lawmaker Martin Lee, left, and Albert Ho arrive at a court in Hong Kong Thursday, April 1, 2021. Seven pro-democracy advocates, including media tycoon Jimmy Lai and veteran of the city's democracy movement Lee, are expected to be handed a verdict for organizing and participating in an illegal assembly during massive anti-government protests in 2019 as Hong Kong continues its crackdown on dissent. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)(Vincent Yu | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONG KONG (AP) — Seven Hong Kong pro-democracy advocates have been convicted on charges of organizing and participating in massive anti-government protests in 2019 that triggered a crackdown on dissent.

The seven include media tycoon and founder of the Apple Daily tabloid Jimmy Lai, as well as 82-year-old Martin Lee, a veteran of the city’s democracy movement.

They were convicted for their involvement in a protest on Aug. 18, 2019, when organizers said 1.7 million people marched in opposition to a proposed bill that would have allowed suspects to be extradited to mainland China.

China had pledged to allow the city to retain its freedoms for 50 years when it took Hong Kong back from Britain in 1997, but its recent steps are seen as a betrayal.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breasia Terrell, 10.
Officials confirm Breasia Terrell remains found in Clinton County
Cedar Rapids police are looking for missing 16-year-old Jayleen High.
Operation Quickfind: Jayleen High
The sign outside of Toyota Financial Services in Cedar Rapids.
Cedar Rapids mayoral candidates react to Toyota moving Cedar Rapids location
Rita Hart (D) and Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R) are candidates for Iowa's 2nd Congressional...
Months after the November election, Rita Hart concedes to Mariannette Miller-Meeks
Human remains were found in Clinton County, Iowa on Monday evening.
Davenport police to hold press conference Wednesday following remains found in DeWitt

Latest News

Charles McMillian has strong words for Derek Chauvin from the witness stand on Wednesday.
New body camera footage shown in Derek Chauvin trial
J&J locked arms with Emergent in April 2020, enlisting the lesser-known company to manufacture...
Company at heart of J&J vaccine woes has series of citations
President Joe Biden speaks about the southern border during a meeting in the State Dining Room...
Biden to hold first Cabinet meeting amid infrastructure push
Nearly 38% of U.S. adults have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers ramp up efforts on testing, production