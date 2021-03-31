Advertisement

US judge orders detention of gun enthusiast arrested in Iowa

(KOSA)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - A judge has ordered the detention of a Colorado firearms enthusiast who raised alarm at an Iowa gun store last week when he said he was surprised people didn’t suspect he was the Boulder mass shooter.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephen Jackson noted that 40-year-old Adam Vannoy attempted to buy guns in Iowa after he was released on bond from a jail in Nebraska, where troopers had seized several firearms and marijuana from his vehicle during a March 14 traffic stop.

The judge says Vannoy’s continued attempt to obtain weapons and odd behavior justifies the government’s request to jail him pending trial.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search teams investigate at Little Wall Lake on Sunday, March 28, 2021.
Authorities identify two Iowa State students killed in boating accident
Zachary McNeeley, 31, of Independence.
Independence Police seeking help locating missing man
Iowa forward Jack Nunge (2) grabs a rebound over Purdue center Zach Edey, left, during the...
Hawkeyes’ Nunge to transfer to be closer to family
Iowa State University is mourning the loss of two students after a boating accident over the...
Iowa State students mourns loss of 2 students after boating accident
Empty school desks.
Iowa schools see first enrollment decline in a decade with no way to account for where all students are

Latest News

Area health officials see rise in obesity cases during pandemic
Area health officials see rise in obesity cases during pandemic
A small business that been in Uptown Marion for more than a decade is hoping to soon have new...
Marion Chocolate Shop looking to pass on business to new owners amid retirement plans
Dubuque Health Services Department looking for dog involved in biting incident
Directors of Dubuque childcare centers attribute the increase in enrollment numbers to parents...
Dubuque child care center sees slow return to normal