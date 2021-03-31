Advertisement

Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump,...
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump, including Jacob Chansley, right with fur hat, are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol in Washington. Chansley made a written apology from jail, asking for understanding as he was coming to grips with his actions. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)(Manuel Balce Ceneta | Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (AP) — Dozens of people arrested in the siege at the U.S. Capitol have apologized and expressed regret as the consequences of their actions sink in.

The ramifications include potential job losses, financial ruin, time behind bars and ignominy beyond their lifetimes as images from the riot make their way into history books.

It’s impossible to discern who’s sincerely sorry and who’s expressing contrition in a bid for leniency from the courts.

The most well-known apologies have come from Phoenix resident Jacob Chansley, who sported face paint and a furry hat with horns, and by Idaho resident Josiah Colt, who was photographed dangling by one hand from the Senate’s balcony.

