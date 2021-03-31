Advertisement

Part of 1st Avenue in Cedar Rapids to close Wednesday night for pedestrian bridge removal

(Storyblocks)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Cedar Rapids is reminding residents of the closure of 1st Avenue East at 27th Street as crews work to permanently remove the pedestrian overpass bridge.

The closure will be for all traffic from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

The bridge, built in 1981, was damaged during the August derecho.

A new pedestrian bridge is set for completion later this year on 1st Avenue between 29th Street and 32nd Street.

