Operation Quickfind: Jayleen High

Officers are asking for help locating this missing teen
Cedar Rapids police are looking for missing 16-year-old Jayleen High.
Cedar Rapids police are looking for missing 16-year-old Jayleen High.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are asking for help locating 16-year-old Jayleen High.

She was reportedly last seen at 3115 Woodland Drive SW at about 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officials report she is 5′4″ 155 pounds, has a heart tattoo on her cheek, and has extremely long hair. She could be wearing a gray Nike jacket.

