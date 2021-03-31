Operation Quickfind: Jayleen High

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are asking for help locating 16-year-old Jayleen High.

She was reportedly last seen at 3115 Woodland Drive SW at about 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officials report she is 5′4″ 155 pounds, has a heart tattoo on her cheek, and has extremely long hair. She could be wearing a gray Nike jacket.

