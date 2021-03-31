Advertisement

Officials confirm Breasia Terrell remains found in Clinton County

Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - Davenport Police confirm the remains found in rural Clinton County last week are those of Breasia Terrell.

The 10-year-old has been missing since July 10th. Her disappearance triggered an AMBER Alert and a large search effort.

Officials made the announcement during a press conference Wednesday afternoon, more than a week after the remains were discovered north of DeWitt.

“An autopsy on the remains was conducted by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and we have received confirmation that the remains are those of Breasia Terrell,” Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski announced Wednesday. "

Chief Sikoriski called the news “heartbreaking” and announced the case is being investigated as a homicide.

“This investigation continues to be a joint investigation by the Davenport Police Department, the Division of Criminal Investigations from the Iowa Department of Public Safety and our partners at the FBI,” said Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski. “I can assure our community that investigators are working diligently to bring justice on Breasia’s half. Again, they have been nonstop for the last 9 months. I want to assure our community that when we are able to share details on this investigation we will.”

Officials said fishermen found the remains in a rural area north of DeWitt just off of Highway 61 last Monday.

Breasia was last seen in July when she was reported missing. An AMBER Alert was issued but canceled in January. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said the AMBER Alert was canceled because of the length of time that had passed since it was issued.

DeWitt Update

WATCH LIVE: Police are expected to give an update on human remains that were found last week near DeWitt.

Posted by KCRG-TV9 on Wednesday, March 31, 2021

