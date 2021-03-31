Advertisement

Newton man found stabbed to death in apartment; arrest made

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — Police in central Iowa say a man was found stabbed to death at his Newton apartment complex and another man has been arrested in the case.

Newton police say the stabbing happened Tuesday evening, when officers were called to the apartment complex in north-central Newton. Arriving officers found 41-year-old Randall Clark Mikesell Jr. lying on the ground and bleeding from wounds to his abdomen.

Police say Mikesell died at the scene. By Wednesday morning, 33-year-old Shane Romine Borrego, of Newton, had been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Investigators believe Borrego had gone to the apartment to retrieve property from Mikesell when an altercation between the two men occurred, leading to the stabbing.

