Months after the November election, Rita Hart concedes to Mariannette Miller-Meeks

WHEATLAND, Iowa (KCRG) - Democratic Congressional candidate Rita Hart has announced she is ending her challenge to the November election win of Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks.

On Wednesday, Hart released the following statement:

“After many conversations with people I trust about the future of this contest, I have made the decision to withdraw my contest before the House Committee on Administration. Since Election Day, and throughout this entire process, my mission has been about ensuring the voices of Iowans who followed the law are not silenced. I am saddened that some Iowans’ votes will not count through no fault of their own. The work of ensuring it does not happen again will continue beyond this campaign.

Despite our best efforts to have every vote counted, the reality is that the toxic campaign of political disinformation to attack this constitutional review of the closest congressional contest in 100 years has effectively silenced the voices of Iowans. It is a stain on our democracy that the truth has not prevailed and my hope for the future is a return to decency and civility.

Running to represent the people of Iowa’s Second Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives has been one of the greatest honors of my life. I got in this race to listen to the people of the district and bring your voices of common sense and decency to Washington, D.C. We must work to end the partisan gridlock and deliver for the working people in Iowa who are struggling to make ends meet.

To those who invested in this campaign -- donating a few extra dollars they could spare or volunteering time -- and to ALL of my supporters, my campaign team, and to my family, my children and grandchildren, and especially my husband Paul, thank you so much for your hope and passion. I could not have persevered on this journey without your tireless dedication and commitment.

I am a life-long Iowan and I will always work for a more prosperous future for our children and grandchildren. That won’t change regardless of this, or any, election. We have so much more to work for. I hope you all will stay involved and join me in working to make Iowa a better place for all.”

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced on Nov. 30 that the state canvassing board had certified the result in Iowa’s Second Congressional District race between Miller-Meeks and Hart.



Miller-Meeks finished with 196,964 votes to Hart’s 196,958, a difference of only six votes.

After the first count of votes in the state, Miller-Meeks held a 47-vote lead that was reduced by 41 during a full district recount.

Hart filed a petition in December asking the U.S. House of Representatives to weigh in on the race.

Hart alleged that at least 22 legally cast ballots were mistakenly left uncounted during the original canvass.

An attorney representing Miller-Meeks argued that Hart did not pursue the matter in Iowa courts as is precedent before going to Congress.

On March 10th, a U.S. House committee voted 6-3 to reject a motion to dismiss Hart’s petition to challenge the outcome. The vote was along party lines.

