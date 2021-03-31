Advertisement

Iowa reports 517 more COVID-19 cases, no deaths Wednesday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 517 more COVID-19 cases in Iowa, but had no additional deaths to report.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state is reporting a total of 350,841 people in Iowa have tested positive for the virus and a total of 5,729 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

The state reported 191 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 39 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. There are 38 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 11 on ventilators.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported 2,693 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,634,370 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 19.2 percent.

The state’s COVID-19 vaccine administration dashboard on Wednesday morning shows a total of 590,104 people in Iowa are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19. A total of 1,488,156 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

Find the latest information on COVID-19 vaccination in Iowa here

