Independence Police seeking help locating missing man

Zachary McNeeley, 31, of Independence.
Zachary McNeeley, 31, of Independence.(Darwin Meyer | Courtesy: Independence Police Department)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Independence are asking for the public’s help in locating a man whose family is unable to contact or locate.

Zachary Ryan McNeeley, 31, was found to be missing from his home at around 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday. Attempts to reach him have been unsuccessful, and he did not show up for work as expected.

It’s not clear what McNeeley may have been wearing before he left his house.

Anybody with information about McNeeley’s whereabouts is asked to call Independence Police at (319) 334-2520. If in an emergency, call 911.

