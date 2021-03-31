Independence Police seeking help locating missing man

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Independence are asking for the public’s help in locating a man whose family is unable to contact or locate.

Zachary Ryan McNeeley, 31, was found to be missing from his home at around 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday. Attempts to reach him have been unsuccessful, and he did not show up for work as expected.

It’s not clear what McNeeley may have been wearing before he left his house.

Anybody with information about McNeeley’s whereabouts is asked to call Independence Police at (319) 334-2520. If in an emergency, call 911.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.