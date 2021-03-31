Hunter Biden says he wouldn’t repeat work for Ukrainian firm

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s son Hunter says his service on the board of a Ukrainian gas company wasn’t unethical and didn’t amount to a lack of judgment on his part.

But Hunter Biden writes in a new book he wouldn’t do it again, citing partisan politics as the reason.

Republicans tried to turn Hunter Biden’s service on the board of the Ukrainian company into a negative during the presidential campaign against his father.

Hunter Biden says Republicans attacked him to get at his father, a Democrat.

Hunter Biden’s memoir, “Beautiful Things,” is scheduled for release April 6.

He ends the book where he currently is in life: sober, living in California with his second wife and their baby.

