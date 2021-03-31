Advertisement

Honor Run held for victims of Anamosa State Penitentiary attack

By Becky Phelps
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - One week after investigators say two inmates killed Officer Robert McFarland and nurse Lorena Schulte while trying to escape, leaders of Tuesday’s honor run say they want to offer the families a message of support.

On Tuesday evening, the track at Downing Field in Anamosa was filled with dozens of people who came out to run one mile honoring McFarland and Schulte. Community members showed their support, carrying American flags and signs. Several fire and law enforcement departments also came out to track to show support.

Honor and Respect LLC, a group dedicated to helping first responders and military personnel, hosted the honor run.

“I’m a police officer too, been on for 26 years. I’ve seen these line of duty deaths come and go and what happens is the family gets forgotten, and we’re gonna make sure that doesn’t happen,” Ron Slagle, a team leader for the organization, said.

The run was coordinated alongside Running 4 Heroes, a Florida-based organization where 12-year-old Zechariah Cartledge, runs one mile for first responders who lost their lives in the line of duty. That mile run in Florida was also Tuesday night, in honor of Officer McFarland.

