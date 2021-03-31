Hamilton County man helped rescue members of Iowa State club after boating accident

HAMILTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - A Hamilton County homeowner is describing how he and his neighbors helped rescue members of the Iowa State crew club after their boat capsized.

Two students, Yaakov Ben-David and Derek Nanni, died when their boat capsized last Sunday at Little Wall Lake, north of Ames.

Adam Woodle told KCCI someone spotted the boat and called for help. He said he knew rescue boats were too far away to help the students trying to swim. So he went out on the water in his kayak.

Woodle was able to bring one student to shore as she grabbed onto his kayak.

“I’ll never forget the look in her eyes,” he said. “I brought her to the side of my kayak. I wanted to make sure she could catch her breath and could catch her strength. Then afterward, what seemed like forever, I asked if she could hold onto part of the back of the kayak and fortunately at that point we were directly with the wind.”

Woodle said the rescued student later drove back to the Lake and thanked him for saving her life.

He believes others deserve praise for their rescue efforts.

An investigation into how the boat capsized is still underway.

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.