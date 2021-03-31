Advertisement

Hamilton County man helped rescue members of Iowa State club after boating accident

Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - A Hamilton County homeowner is describing how he and his neighbors helped rescue members of the Iowa State crew club after their boat capsized.

Two students, Yaakov Ben-David and Derek Nanni, died when their boat capsized last Sunday at Little Wall Lake, north of Ames.

Adam Woodle told KCCI someone spotted the boat and called for help. He said he knew rescue boats were too far away to help the students trying to swim. So he went out on the water in his kayak.

Woodle was able to bring one student to shore as she grabbed onto his kayak.

“I’ll never forget the look in her eyes,” he said. “I brought her to the side of my kayak. I wanted to make sure she could catch her breath and could catch her strength. Then afterward, what seemed like forever, I asked if she could hold onto part of the back of the kayak and fortunately at that point we were directly with the wind.”

Woodle said the rescued student later drove back to the Lake and thanked him for saving her life.

He believes others deserve praise for their rescue efforts.

An investigation into how the boat capsized is still underway.

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search teams investigate at Little Wall Lake on Sunday, March 28, 2021.
Authorities identify two Iowa State students killed in boating accident
Iowa State University is mourning the loss of two students after a boating accident over the...
Iowa State students mourns loss of 2 students after boating accident
Iowa forward Jack Nunge (2) grabs a rebound over Purdue center Zach Edey, left, during the...
Hawkeyes’ Nunge to transfer to be closer to family
Zachary McNeeley, 31, of Independence.
Independence Police seeking help locating missing man
The Hartman family's modem at their home, pictured March of 2021.
As Iowa invests millions into rural broadband, Washington Co. family calls upgraded speeds ‘a game-changer’

Latest News

The Diocese of Des Moines says they will relax their COVID-19 mitigation efforts inside *all...
Diocese of Des Moines relax COVID-19 mitigation measures ahead of Easter holiday
A Hamilton County homeowner says he and his neighbors helped rescue members of the Iowa State...
Hamilton County homeowner rescues Iowa State student after boating accident
The Linn County Board of Supervisors will address plans to use Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids for...
Lindale Mall could be used as mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic site
The Diocese of Des Moines says they will relax their COVID-19 mitigation efforts inside *all...
Diocese of Des Moines to lessen COVID-19 restrictions in churches