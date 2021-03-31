Advertisement

GM recalling 10,000 Chevy and GMC vans due to fire risk

This Oct. 28, 2011 photo, shows the GMC nameplate at the 41st annual South Florida...
This Oct. 28, 2011 photo, shows the GMC nameplate at the 41st annual South Florida International Auto Show, in Miami Beach, Fla.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — General Motors is recalling more than 10,000 vans due to a fire risk and recommending that owners park them outdoors away from buildings and other structures until they are repaired.

GM has recalled almost 8,000 2021 Chevrolet Express and more than 2,000 2021 GMC Savana vehicles, saying that drivers may get a low battery voltage warning if a short circuit occurs, which can cause the battery to die or cause a fire under the hood.

Vehicle owners can visit NHTSA.gov/recalls and enter their 17-digit vehicle identification number to see if their vehicle has been recalled.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search teams investigate at Little Wall Lake on Sunday, March 28, 2021.
Authorities identify two Iowa State students killed in boating accident
Iowa State University is mourning the loss of two students after a boating accident over the...
Iowa State students mourns loss of 2 students after boating accident
Zachary McNeeley, 31, of Independence.
Independence Police seeking help locating missing man
Iowa forward Jack Nunge (2) grabs a rebound over Purdue center Zach Edey, left, during the...
Hawkeyes’ Nunge to transfer to be closer to family
Empty school desks.
Iowa schools see first enrollment decline in a decade with no way to account for where all students are

Latest News

Christopher Martin, a cashier at Cup Foods, testified Wednesday about the events that led up to...
LIVE: Store cashier expresses ‘disbelief, guilt’ over George Floyd
In this Saturday, April 18, 2020 photo, mortician Cordarial O. Holloway, foreground left,...
COVID-19 pushed total US deaths beyond 3.3 million last year
Breasia Terrell, 10.
Officials confirm Breasia Terrell remains found in Clinton County
The individual wanted for Monday’s assault of a 65-year-old Asian woman was arrested and...
Suspect in attack on Asian American woman in NYC arrested