Dubuque Health Services Department looking for dog involved in biting incident

(NBC15)
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Dubuque Health Services Department is looking for a dog involved in a recent biting incident.

Authorities say the incident happened on Tuesday, March 30th, at approximately 3:40 P.M. at Dubuque’s Pet Park on North Grandview Avenue. The dog was contained within the pet park at the time of the incident.

Officials believe the dog’s name could be “Rosie” and is described as a Goldendoodle-type of dog, possibly wearing a teal collar.

The Health Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding this dog to verify its health status and vaccination history.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Health Services Department at 563-589-4185 between the hours of 7:00 A.M. and 5:30 P.M. or the Law Enforcement Center at 563-589-4415 after hours or on the weekend.

