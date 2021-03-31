Advertisement

Diocese of Des Moines relax COVID-19 mitigation measures ahead of Easter holiday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Diocese of Des Moines said they will relax their COVID-19 mitigation efforts inside all Catholic churches.

KCCI reports this comes in preparation for the Easter holiday services at 80 parishes across Iowa. However, some people are not happy about the change.

Anthony Magalski is a member of Saint Pius in Urbandale and an emergency room physician who has treated hundreds of Iowans with COVID-19.

Magalski is asking the Diocese to reconsider its new relaxed mitigation efforts.

Masks are still required, but parishes can now use every pew, holy water fonts, and small choirs are allowed. But Magalski said distance matters and the holiday doesn’t stop the pandemic.

“We’ve seen young people with no medical problems die, people in their 30’s,” he said. “This is real. The pandemic is not over.”

The Diocese said it consulted medical professionals before making the change.

They said they expect people to still social distance by zigzagging in the pews.

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search teams investigate at Little Wall Lake on Sunday, March 28, 2021.
Authorities identify two Iowa State students killed in boating accident
Iowa State University is mourning the loss of two students after a boating accident over the...
Iowa State students mourns loss of 2 students after boating accident
Iowa forward Jack Nunge (2) grabs a rebound over Purdue center Zach Edey, left, during the...
Hawkeyes’ Nunge to transfer to be closer to family
Zachary McNeeley, 31, of Independence.
Independence Police seeking help locating missing man
The Hartman family's modem at their home, pictured March of 2021.
As Iowa invests millions into rural broadband, Washington Co. family calls upgraded speeds ‘a game-changer’

Latest News

A Hamilton County homeowner says he and his neighbors helped rescue members of the Iowa State...
Hamilton County man helped rescue members of Iowa State club after boating accident
A Hamilton County homeowner says he and his neighbors helped rescue members of the Iowa State...
Hamilton County homeowner rescues Iowa State student after boating accident
The Linn County Board of Supervisors will address plans to use Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids for...
Lindale Mall could be used as mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic site
The Diocese of Des Moines says they will relax their COVID-19 mitigation efforts inside *all...
Diocese of Des Moines to lessen COVID-19 restrictions in churches