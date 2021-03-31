Diocese of Des Moines relax COVID-19 mitigation measures ahead of Easter holiday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Diocese of Des Moines said they will relax their COVID-19 mitigation efforts inside all Catholic churches.

KCCI reports this comes in preparation for the Easter holiday services at 80 parishes across Iowa. However, some people are not happy about the change.

Anthony Magalski is a member of Saint Pius in Urbandale and an emergency room physician who has treated hundreds of Iowans with COVID-19.

Magalski is asking the Diocese to reconsider its new relaxed mitigation efforts.

Masks are still required, but parishes can now use every pew, holy water fonts, and small choirs are allowed. But Magalski said distance matters and the holiday doesn’t stop the pandemic.

“We’ve seen young people with no medical problems die, people in their 30’s,” he said. “This is real. The pandemic is not over.”

The Diocese said it consulted medical professionals before making the change.

They said they expect people to still social distance by zigzagging in the pews.

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.