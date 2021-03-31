Delaware County Public Health Department recommending people go out-of-county to get vaccinated

MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - The Delaware County Public Health Department is still only receiving about 200 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine per week from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Since it is receiving a very limited allocation, health leaders are asking county residents to try to get vaccinated in clinics in surrounding counties or areas. That, however, may not be as easy as it sounds.

Brehme Drug, in Manchester, is the only pharmacy in the county authorized to administer the vaccines. Ashley Brehme, the pharmacy’s owner, said they have already administered around 800 doses and have set up a waitlist for those interested to sign their names on it. That list, as of Monday, had close to 1,700 names.

“On our waitlist, I have had people from the Des Moines area to North Liberty, Iowa City, Dubuque, Decorah,” Brehme said.

Regardless of where they call from, Brehme said they can’t turn anyone away. That is why she hopes they can pick up the pace soon as vaccine allocation is expected to increase.

“I would encourage people to get on as many waitlists as what they can just because the vaccine allocation is increasing,” Brehme said. “Our goal is as many people get vaccinated as quickly as what we can.”

As the only pharmacy authorized to administer vaccines in the county, Brehme said it is easy to get overwhelmed, but that she dreams of the day when she can get more shots of hope, as she calls them, into people’s arms.

“I remember the first day that I gave vaccines I had a patient who just held my hand and she cried,” Brehme said. “She was so thankful to have gotten that vaccine and it really reiterates why I am in this business: I am here to help people and I want to be a solution for people.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.