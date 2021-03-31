Davenport police to hold press conference Wednesday following remains found in DeWitt

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police in Davenport will hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon with an update on the human remains found in DeWitt last week.

Officials with the city say they are expected to hold the conference at 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday. You can watch the conference on the KCRG-TV9 Facebook page.

Last week officials in Clinton County announced human remains were found in DeWitt near 270th Avenue.

The remains were found by local residents who were in the area to fish when they found the remains and immediately contacted law enforcement.

