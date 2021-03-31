Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccinations now available at all Hy-Vee pharmacy locations

Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-Vee announced on Wednesday that COVID-19 vaccines are now available at all of their 270 pharmacy locations.

This week, Hy-Vee began vaccinating in Wisconsin, their eighth state, through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

Prior to the Wisconsin expansion, Hy-Vee was already a partner of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program in Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota, receiving the vaccine supply directly from the CDC. Hy-Vee is also vaccinating in Illinois using vaccines allocated from the state.

The free COVID vaccinations are available by appointment only. Patients should visit www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine to register for an appointment once they are eligible according to their state’s guidance. Using the online scheduler, patients can also schedule their second dose appointment (if applicable) when they schedule their first dose appointment, with no account necessary.

Hy-Vee also offers free COVID-19 lab testing (molecular PCR), rapid antigen COVID-19 testing and rapid antibody testing to test for past COVID-19 infection. To schedule a testing appointment, patients can visit www.hy-vee.com/covidtesting.

Hy-Vee is currently searching for more than 1,000 pharmacy technicians to assist with COVID-19 testing and COVID-19 vaccine administration as more doses become available. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply at www.hy-vee.com/careers. Technicians who assist with the rapid antigen COVID-19 tests are eligible to receive a bonus.

