Cool for one more day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - High pressure moves across the state bringing the winds eventually around to the south. This directional shift takes place late Thursday and early Friday morning. It will be a good Friday with highs jumping to 60 with plenty of sunshine. Easter weekend also looks very nice. Temperatures are expected to climb into the lower to middle 70s. More active weather is with us next week allows the chances for showers and storms early week appears to be scattered and slight.

