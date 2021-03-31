Advertisement

Cool for one more day

By Joe Winters
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - High pressure moves across the state bringing the winds eventually around to the south.   This directional shift takes place late Thursday and early Friday morning.  It will be a good Friday with highs jumping to 60 with plenty of sunshine.  Easter weekend also looks very nice.  Temperatures are expected to climb into the lower to middle 70s.  More active weather is with us next week allows the chances for showers and storms early week appears to be scattered and slight.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search teams investigate at Little Wall Lake on Sunday, March 28, 2021.
Authorities identify two Iowa State students killed in boating accident
Zachary McNeeley, 31, of Independence.
Independence Police seeking help locating missing man
Iowa forward Jack Nunge (2) grabs a rebound over Purdue center Zach Edey, left, during the...
Hawkeyes’ Nunge to transfer to be closer to family
Iowa State University is mourning the loss of two students after a boating accident over the...
Iowa State students mourns loss of 2 students after boating accident
Empty school desks.
Iowa schools see first enrollment decline in a decade with no way to account for where all students are

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Cold & windy afternoon
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
Cold with clouds building today, flurries possible