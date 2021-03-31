Cold with clouds building today, flurries possible

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today is still on track to be the coldest of the bunch with highs only in the mid-30s northeast to lower 40s southwest. Everyone will see a sunny start to the day quickly followed by an increase in clouds later this morning. Within the thickest clouds, a few flurries can’t be ruled out. Plan on gusty wind yet again which will put wind chills in the 20s and 30s this afternoon. After this, the wind finally backs off for a day and we’ll have a decent (but chilly) Thursday. Looking ahead, Friday continues to look like a windy transition day with highs into the upper 50s to lower 60s. This weekend still looks warm as well as highs approach 70 rather easily, especially by Easter Sunday. Early next week, the pattern looks more active with chances of showers or storms returning to the area.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.