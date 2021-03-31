Advertisement

Cold & windy afternoon

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect a cold afternoon, with highs in the 30s, some areas may reach 40 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds.

A few flurries may be possible, but there doesn’t look to be any impacts from it. Winds will be gusty again from the northwest, upwards of 35-40mph through the afternoon and evening.

Partly cloudy overnight as temperatures fall into the 20s. If any plants have started to sprout outdoors, you’ll want to cover them up.

One more day on the cooler side for Thursday, highs in the mid-40s with lighter winds before gusty south winds move in on Friday. This will raise our temperatures into the 60s with partly cloudy skies. Plenty of sunshine ahead for Easter weekend. Highs will be in the 70s.

