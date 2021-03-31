Cedar Rapids mayoral candidates react to Toyota moving Cedar Rapids location

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With the announcement that Toyota Financial was closing its Cedar Rapids location, 600 employees will lose their jobs unless they move.

KCRG-TV9 asked all three mayoral candidates about this situation.

Amara Andrews said the city needed to do better when it came to keeping businesses like this in Cedar Rapids. She said investments need to be made on both the city’s part to keep the company here and the corporation in the community. Andrews added that now the city needed to be working with the 600 employees to find a job in Cedar Rapids to stay in the area.

“We need to do better,” Andrews said. “If the local government would do more to help, businesses would stay here. When we have businesses like this that are here, we need to require that they invest in the community.”

Tiffany O’Donnell is another candidate we spoke with. She said this event was a tragedy for the city as this was a small community, and potentially losing 600 people was a big chunk of the population. O’Donnell said she feels for those losing their jobs and said the city needs to help those people find new jobs to stay in the region.

“I was talking to a CEO yesterday, and he said he could use those employees,” O’Donnell said. ”I was speaking with a bank manager the other day, and they said they needed more tellers. The trick was being strategic and locking arms with our neighboring cities. This was on all of us. This affects all of us. What are we going to do going forward to make sure we keep these people and those jobs in our community.”

Cedar Rapids’ current mayor, Brad Hart, is seeking re-election. He believed most would leave Toyota and stay in Cedar Rapids where they have built their families. Hart said the city had been in communication with Toyota, and they didn’t make this decision locally.

“Publically traded companies cannot disclose decisions like this ahead of time,” Hart said. “It was unexpected, but we have reached out, and we will continue to reach out to assist those employees to find other jobs locally.”

The election for Cedar Rapids mayor is about seven months away.

