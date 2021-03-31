Building Ninja Warriors in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - “We have a key to this place so we can come in whenever we want and get some work done. I don’t see this as fitness because I find it so much fun, you don’t even realize you’re working out till the next day,” said Chris Behrends.

All that time flying around like Tarzan at Ninja U in Cedar Falls has paid off for Nick Hansen of Cedar Falls and Chris Behrends of Clarksville and Levi Enright of Horton. They tried out for the upcoming episode of American Ninja Warrior and made the show.

“It was like super emotional I started crying with Chris. It was definitely emotional day we got the call and since then how do you been cloud nine getting ready for everything. Guessing when I get there on the show it’s gonna be a lot of nerves,” Said Enright.

The three Ninja’s have been working hard preparing for the reality show that airs on NBC. All three of the guys were great athletes in high school, but the Ninja training has made them even better athlete and more fit and they have set some big goals for the show will be taped April 2nd.

“Win it all baby. I’m just trying to get as far as I can without slipping up or anything,”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.