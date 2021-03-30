World’s Largest Truckstop owners endow Iowa football program

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The couple who own a massive Interstate 80 travel center in eastern Iowa have donated $10 million to support the Iowa football program and other athletic department projects.

The Will and Renee Moon Excellence Fund will endow the head football coaching position in perpetuity.

Kirk Ferentz and those who follow him will hold the formal title of Moon Family Head Football Coach.

Moon has been a donor to, and supporter of, University of Iowa Athletics for more than 20 years.

“As we have become better acquainted with Will and Renee, it has become very clear they embody a true spirit of generosity,” says coach Kirk Ferentz said in a news release. “Their commitment in making this gift, in the midst of a pandemic, is a remarkable commitment to their belief in our programs and student-athletes.”

